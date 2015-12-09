Ginger Wildheart diagnosed with acute depression

Ginger Wildheart has called off his UK tour with Hey! Hello! and his annual birthday concert after being diagnosed with acute clinical depression.

He plans to concentrate on regaining his health before hitting the road again next year.

The rescheduled Hey! Hello! shows – set to start this week, with Dirt Box Disco in support – will be announced in due course. His birthday party, originally set for December 17, will take place as The Ginger Wildheart Show on April 1 at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Ginger says: “I’m gutted to have to postpone the tour, but the band have been super supportive and I’m very proud to part of this beautiful bunch.

“I’m gutted to miss seeing Dirt Box Disco play too, as they’ve recently become my favourite band. I hope they’ll join us for the rescheduled dates in 2016.”

Thanking fans for their support, he adds: “I’ve been blown away by the response – I’m very lucky to have such supportive people in my life. We’ll get this beat, and I’ll see you next year when I feel better.”

Symptoms of clinical depression can include fatigue, loss of concentration, sleep disruption, aches and pains and diminished interest. The illness is thought to affect around 7% of adults, some of whom suffer it more than once in their lives. Support is available via Action On Depression.

HEY! HELLO! Postponed shows

Dec 10: York Fibbers

Dec 11: Stockton Georgian Theatre

Dec 12: Sheffield Corporation

Dec 13: Edinburgh Electric Circus

Dec 14: Stoke Sugarmill

Dec 17: London O2 Forum Kentish Town – rescheduled to April 1

The 10 Best Years Of Music – by Ginger Wildheart