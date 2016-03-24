Ginger Baker: Doc says he'll get me back on the drums

Ginger Baker has given an update on his heart condition, saying he expects to be back playing the drums after his treatment.

The former Cream drummer, 76, cancelled all of his scheduled tour dates in February after being diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

And in a new post on his Facebook page he praises his doctor for coming up with two possible treatment options.

Baker says: “Cardiologist is brilliant. Yesterday he inserted a tube into the artery at my right wrist and fed it all the way to my heart – quite an experience.

“He was taking pictures of my heart from inside. Amazing technology. There are two options for surgery and, depending on how strong my old lungs are, they may do both.

“He says he’s going to get me playing again. Thanks all for your support.”

Baker had been due to play in the UK and US during April and May, then at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in Kent in July.