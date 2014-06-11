Gillan, Emerson, Gramm and more in Doors tribute

Members of Deep Purple, Yes, Mountain and Uriah Heep are just some of the big-name artists who've come together to pay tribute to the Doors.

Light My Fire: A Classic Rock Salute To The Doors features 16 new takes on definitive tracks by Jim Morrison and co, with each song delivered by a different grouping of musicians.

Performers include Ian Gillan and Steve Morse of Deep Purple, Steve Howe of Yes and former bandmate Rick Wakeman, Leslie West of Mountain, Todd Rundgren, Mick Box of Heep, ex Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, Keith Emerson, Steve Cropper, Steve Hillage and many others.

Morse, who performs on Touch Me, says: “The Doors were the soundtrack for some of the most memorable times, good and bad, that I experienced as a young teen. Like many of my favourites they were adventurous, improvising, unafraid of what the media might say – and all with a sort of lyrical freedom that still stands up today.”

Howe says of his contribution to the title track: “I was delighted to play on this album – the Doors were a band I heard everywhere I went in the late 60s. I’m sure I saw them play at Middle Earth, a then hip club. When the reissue came out I got totally back into their music, especially Light My Fire.”

The record is produced by Billy Sherwood, who also plays on People Are Strange. He says: “The Doors’ music will live on for ever. It’s my hope that we’ve paid tribute to the band in the highest way possible.”

Light My Fire will be launched on June 24 via Purple Pyramid Records and it’s available for pre-order on iTunes and Amazon.

Tracklist