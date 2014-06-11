Gillan, Emerson, Gramm and more in Doors tribute

Members of Deep Purple, Yes, Mountain and Uriah Heep are just some of the big-name artists who've come together to pay tribute to the Doors.
Light My Fire: A Classic Rock Salute To The Doors features 16 new takes on definitive tracks by Jim Morrison and co, with each song delivered by a different grouping of musicians.
Performers include Ian Gillan and Steve Morse of Deep Purple, Steve Howe of Yes and former bandmate Rick Wakeman, Leslie West of Mountain, Todd Rundgren, Mick Box of Heep, ex Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, Keith Emerson, Steve Cropper, Steve Hillage and many others.
Morse, who performs on Touch Me, says: “The Doors were the soundtrack for some of the most memorable times, good and bad, that I experienced as a young teen. Like many of my favourites they were adventurous, improvising, unafraid of what the media might say – and all with a sort of lyrical freedom that still stands up today.”
Howe says of his contribution to the title track: “I was delighted to play on this album – the Doors were a band I heard everywhere I went in the late 60s. I’m sure I saw them play at Middle Earth, a then hip club. When the reissue came out I got totally back into their music, especially Light My Fire.”
The record is produced by Billy Sherwood, who also plays on People Are Strange. He says: “The Doors’ music will live on for ever. It’s my hope that we’ve paid tribute to the band in the highest way possible.”
Light My Fire will be launched on June 24 via Purple Pyramid Records and it’s available for pre-order on iTunes and Amazon.
Tracklist
- LA Woman: Jimi Jamison (Survivor), Ted Turner (Wishbone Ash), Patrick Moraz (Moody Blues) 2. Love Me Two Times: Lou Gramm (Foreigner), Thijs van Leer (Focus), Larry Coryell 3. Roadhouse Blues: Leslie West (Mountain), Brian Auger, Rod Piazza 4. Love Her Madly: Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge), Mick Box (Uriah Heep) 5. Riders On The Storm: Joe Lynn Turner (Rainbow), Tony Kaye (Yes), Steve Cropper (Booker T & The MGs) 6. The Crystal Ship: Edgar Winter, Chris Spedding 7. Intro (People Are Strange): Keith Emerson, Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter, Joel Druckman 8. People Are Strange: David Johansen (New York Dolls), Billy Sherwood (Yes) 9. Touch Me: Robert Gordon, Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), Steve Morse (Deep Purple), Nik Turner (Hawkwind) 10. The Soft Parade: Graham Bonnet (Rainbow), Christopher North (Ambrosia), Steve Hillage (Gong) 11. Hello, I Love You: Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep), Roye Albrighton (Nektar) 12. Spanish Caravan: Eric Martin (Mr Big), Elliot Easton (The Cars) 13. Alabama Song (Whiskey Bar): Todd Rundgren, Geoff Downes (Yes / Asia), Zoot Horn Rollo (Captain Beefheart) 14. Break On Through (To The Other Side): Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad), Chick Churchill (Ten Years After) 15. Light My Fire: Ian Gillan (Deep Purple), Rick Wakeman (Yes), Steve Howe (Yes) 16. The End: Pat Travers, Jimmy Greenspoon (Three Dog Night)