Giles limbers up on Modern Noise

Thomas Giles will release his second solo album this year – with recording about 60% complete.

The Between The Buried And Me frontman’s first solo effort was 2011’s acclaimed Pulse.

He has revealed the follow up will be called Modern Noise.

He adds: “I’m very happy announce that I’m back recording another record with Jamie King. I can’t explain how excited I am about this material.

“We are about 60% done and it’s sounding above and beyond. Drummer Will Goodyear is a perfect addition to the session and has really helped bring these songs to life.

“I’m anxiously waiting for the world to hear this Modern Noise.”