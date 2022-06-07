Ghost's Tobias Forge reveals his thoughts on ever playing Glastonbury

In the past decade Ghost have risen from cult Swedish phenomenon to one of modern metal's most distinctive and important acts, headlining festivals, arenas and even making appearances on prime-time TV.

But even as they break down barriers into the mainstream like so few metal bands have achieved this century, there are some achievements they aren't chasing.

Speaking in an exclusive interview in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, Tobias Forge was asked if the UK's biggest festival, Glastonbury was on his bucket list, given the likes of Metallica, Motörhead, Gojira and Babymetal have all represented metal at the festival in the past.

"It would be cool, of course," Tobias responds. "But it's never really been one of my most important ones, so no. I don't know if this is the same for Glastonbury, this is my interpretation, but at Coachella, if you're on the bill, you don't have to play because no one will watch you anyway. Everyone is there for the big hip hop headliner."

He goes on to talk about his experience seeing Dead Can Dance at Coachella with "a few people in a tent" to illustrate his point. "That's why I'm just not generally all for those big pop festivals. I would miss a lot of the camaraderie. If you go to Graspop or Download, you go in there you know everyone, so many people. Whereas if you go to a big pop festival, or mixed festival, everyone is in their own little universe."

So from the sounds of things, don't expect Ghost to be popping up at Worthy Farm any time soon...though we must admit, we would love to see the BBC try and get their heads around a field singing along to Square Hammer.

Read the full interview with Tobias Forge in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, featuring Iron Maiden on the cover and on sale (opens in new tab) now.

(Image credit: Future)