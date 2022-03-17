Watch Ghost perform Call Me Little Sunshine on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Ghost's inevitable takeover of Planet Earth continued last night as Tobias Forge's spooky crew made their debut appearance on flagship US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live. The band made an appearance to play recent Impera single Call Me Little Sunshine, giving millions of US households a first-hand look at Papa Emeritus IV and the new-look Nameless Ghouls.

Ghost recently wrapped up their 2022 US tour, a co-headlining trek with Danish rockers Volbeat and Satanic doo-wop favourites Twin Temple, and will bring their show to Europe this Spring, starting with a run of UK dates next month.

Watch Ghost performing Call Me Little Sunshine on Jimmy Kimmel Live below:

Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer about Impera in our latest cover feature, Tobias Forge noted that German industrial metal titans Rammstein were a key inspiration in where he wanted to take the band moving forwards.

“It’s motivating for me to see how a band that were doing arenas up until a couple of years ago now play stadiums,” he noted. “They put on a show, as opposed to Pearl Jam, who go out in street-wear and play on a carpet. I’d see Rammstein as the sort of guidepost that I’m working towards.”

As well as labelling British rock legends Def Leppard as a major musical influence on the new album, Tobias also referenced legendary musical composer Andrew Lloyd Webber as a big inspiration in writing the record.

“I love a lot of his stuff, he says. "So many other Broadway shows aren’t nearly as hit-driven as his stuff was, like Phantom Of The Opera or Memory [from Cats]. That stuff is unbelievably fucking good.”

Impera is out now via Loma Vista. Our exclusive Ghost cover feature is in stores across the UK

Ghost European tour 2022

Apr 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Apr 11: London O2 Arena, UK

Apr 13: Glasgow OVO Arena

Apr 15: Birmingham Resorts World Arena



Apr 17: Rotterdam RTM Stage Ahoy, HOL

Apr 18: Paris Accor Arena, FRA

Apr 19: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GE

April 21: Leipzig Quarterback Immobillen Arena, GER

Apr 22: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER

Apr 24: Prague Arena, CZE

Apr 27: Tampere Nokia Arena, FIN

Apr 29: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SWE

Apr 30: Oslo Spektrum, NOR



May 01: Malmo Arena, SWE

May 03: Brussells Forest, BEL

May 05: Milan Mediolanum Forum, ITA

May 07: Barcelona Olympic Arena Badalona, SPA

May 08: Madrid Vistalegre Arena, SPA

May 11: Vienna Stadthalle, AUS

May 13: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI

May 15: Hanover Zag Arena, GER

May 16: Munich Olympiahalle, GER

May 18: Budapest Arena, HUN