Watch Ghost perform Call Me Little Sunshine on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Ghost's inevitable takeover of Planet Earth continued last night as Tobias Forge's spooky crew made their debut appearance on flagship US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live. The band made an appearance to play recent Impera single Call Me Little Sunshine, giving millions of US households a first-hand look at Papa Emeritus IV and the new-look Nameless Ghouls.
Ghost recently wrapped up their 2022 US tour, a co-headlining trek with Danish rockers Volbeat and Satanic doo-wop favourites Twin Temple, and will bring their show to Europe this Spring, starting with a run of UK dates next month.
Watch Ghost performing Call Me Little Sunshine on Jimmy Kimmel Live below:
Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer about Impera in our latest cover feature, Tobias Forge noted that German industrial metal titans Rammstein were a key inspiration in where he wanted to take the band moving forwards.
“It’s motivating for me to see how a band that were doing arenas up until a couple of years ago now play stadiums,” he noted. “They put on a show, as opposed to Pearl Jam, who go out in street-wear and play on a carpet. I’d see Rammstein as the sort of guidepost that I’m working towards.”
As well as labelling British rock legends Def Leppard as a major musical influence on the new album, Tobias also referenced legendary musical composer Andrew Lloyd Webber as a big inspiration in writing the record.
“I love a lot of his stuff, he says. "So many other Broadway shows aren’t nearly as hit-driven as his stuff was, like Phantom Of The Opera or Memory [from Cats]. That stuff is unbelievably fucking good.”
Impera is out now via Loma Vista. Our exclusive Ghost cover feature is in stores across the UK
Ghost European tour 2022
Apr 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Apr 11: London O2 Arena, UK
Apr 13: Glasgow OVO Arena
Apr 15: Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Apr 17: Rotterdam RTM Stage Ahoy, HOL
Apr 18: Paris Accor Arena, FRA
Apr 19: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GE
April 21: Leipzig Quarterback Immobillen Arena, GER
Apr 22: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER
Apr 24: Prague Arena, CZE
Apr 27: Tampere Nokia Arena, FIN
Apr 29: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SWE
Apr 30: Oslo Spektrum, NOR
May 01: Malmo Arena, SWE
May 03: Brussells Forest, BEL
May 05: Milan Mediolanum Forum, ITA
May 07: Barcelona Olympic Arena Badalona, SPA
May 08: Madrid Vistalegre Arena, SPA
May 11: Vienna Stadthalle, AUS
May 13: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI
May 15: Hanover Zag Arena, GER
May 16: Munich Olympiahalle, GER
May 18: Budapest Arena, HUN