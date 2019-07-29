Ghost's Tobias Forge hints at 'thematical' next album

Ghost vocalist Tobias Forge has suggested that the next Ghost album will be "thematical" in nature.

Forge confirmed in February that work had already begun work on the follow-up to 2018’s Prequelle, telling Billboard that he had “tons of bits and pieces” written.

At Heavy Montreal Festival over the weekend, Forge was quizzed by Canadian site The Metal Voice about whether or not Ghost would ever commit to writing a full concept album. In his answer, he let slip about what fans might be able to expect from the upcoming album.

"The records that I've done so far have been thematical – loose, conceptual, with a little bit of a framing," said Forge. "As of right now, I know that the next record will be more thematical in the same vein as the previous ones."

But he went on to say a full concept album could be on the cards at some point. "I can definitely see the concept of doing more of a rock opera in the future. [But] if I'd ever make a rock opera the way that I think we're talking about here, it would probably not be necessarily a rock record. It would probably be more classical, more vocal and more traditionally the sort of stuff that you'd hear on a musical – not any musical, but more score-based.

"It would be probably something more like, 'Here's a completely different record written for this purpose.' Having said that, I don't feel necessarily that a rock record would be suitable for that. But I don't know. We're not there yet. Maybe in the future. We will see."

However, Ghost have previously confirmed that a new album won't be ready before 2021, so fans will have a while to wait before the new material is unveiled.

Ghost recently announced The Ultimate Tour Named Death, which will be taking place across America and Europe later in the year. Check out full dates below.

Sep 13: Bakersfield Rabobank Theatre, CA

Sep 14: Reno Events Center, NV

Sep 16: Portland Theater of the Clouds At Moda Center, OR

Sep 17: Kennewick Toyota Center, WA

Sep 19: Seattle WaMu Theatre, WA

Sep 20: Vancouver Pacific Auditorium, BC

Sep 21: Penticton Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Sep 24: Calgary The Corral, AB

Sep 26: Spokane Arena, WA

Sep 27: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Sep 28: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT (Without Nothing More)

Sep 30: Loveland Budweiser Events Center At The Ranch, CO

Oct 01: Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena, CO

Oct 03: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Oct 04: Fargo Scheels Arena, NC (Without Nothing More)

Oct 05: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Oct 07: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Oct 14: Grand Rapids DeltaPlex Arena, MI

Oct 19: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Oct 21: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 22: Syracuse The Oncenter, NY

Oct 24: Hershey GIANT Center, PA

Oct 25: Trenton Cure Insurance Arena, NJ

Oct 26: Glens Falls Cool Insuring Arena, NY

Nov 16: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 20: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 22: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 23: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 30: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Dec 01: Prague Universum, Czech Republic

Dec 03: Budapest BSA, Hungary

Dec 05: Mantova Palabam, Italy

Dec 06: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Dec 08: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Dec 10: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Dec 11: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Dec 13: Eckbolsheim Zenith Of Strasbourg, France

Dec 17: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 18: Saint-Herblain Zenith Nantes Metropole, France

Dec 19: Touslouse Zenith Toulouse Metropole, France