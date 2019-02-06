Ghost's Tobias Forge confirms work has begun on their new studio album

Ghost vocalist and leader Tobias Forge says he’s already begun working on the band’s next studio album.

In an interview with Billboard, Forge reports that he’s been involved with the new project “for months now” and is planning to release the follow-up to Prequelle in 2020.

He adds: “Luckily this time around I feel very certain as to what I want to do. I have tons of bits and pieces and stuff written, and I know that once I really start working that there's going to be a record which feels very inspired.”

The vocalist says he hopes to get fully behind the project next year and describes the band’s output as “almost like working with a series.”

Ghost are currently on tour again across Europe and have also been nominated for two Grammy Awards in the Best Rock Song category for Rats, and shortlisted for Best Rock Album for Prequelle.

The winners will be announced at the ceremony on Sunday (February 10) which will be broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.