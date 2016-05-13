Ghost to re-energize with EP

Ghost are aiming to launch an EP before the end of the year, one of the band’s Nameless Ghouls has revealed.

It’ll be their first release since third album Meliora arrived last year, and their second EP after 2013’s If You Have Ghost.

The Ghoul tells MetalSucks: “Our European tour starts on May 27 and that stretches into the beginning of July.

“After that we have an EP coming out. That’s going to be great – it’s going to re-energise the whole cycle.”

He adds: “There’s going to be some new material. We’re going to have a new stage show, a completely different setting. We’re going to terrorise you with that up until next year.”

The band’s longevity was the subject of discussion last year – now the Ghoul says: “I happen to be in Ghost right now and this is probably the most accomplished thing I’ll ever do. But, of course, I want to do other things in my life.”

Their upcoming tour dates include an appearance at this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 12.

May 13: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 17: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

May 19: Indianpolis Egyptian Room, IN

May 20: Grand Rapids The Orbit Room, MI

May 22: Albany Rock’N Derby, NY

May 27: Dortmund Westfalenhalle Arena, Germany

May 29: Rockavaria, Germany

May 30: Stodola, Poland

May 31: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 03: Metallsvanskan, Sweden

Jun 10: Download, France

Jun 11: Pinkpop, Netherlands

Jun 12: Download, UK

Jun 15: Fornebu Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 16: Bergenfest, Norway

Jun 18: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 24: Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 30: Roskilde, Denmark

Jul 02: Hell & Heaven, Mexico

Jul 29: Lollapalooza, IL

Sep 17: Rock Allegiance, PA