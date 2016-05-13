Ghost to re-energize with EP

Ghost are aiming to launch an EP before the end of the year, one of the band’s Nameless Ghouls has revealed.
It’ll be their first release since third album Meliora arrived last year, and their second EP after 2013’s If You Have Ghost.
The Ghoul tells MetalSucks: “Our European tour starts on May 27 and that stretches into the beginning of July.
“After that we have an EP coming out. That’s going to be great – it’s going to re-energise the whole cycle.”
He adds: “There’s going to be some new material. We’re going to have a new stage show, a completely different setting. We’re going to terrorise you with that up until next year.”
The band’s longevity was the subject of discussion last year – now the Ghoul says: “I happen to be in Ghost right now and this is probably the most accomplished thing I’ll ever do. But, of course, I want to do other things in my life.”
Their upcoming tour dates include an appearance at this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 12.
Ghost tour dates
May 13: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA
May 17: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK
May 19: Indianpolis Egyptian Room, IN
May 20: Grand Rapids The Orbit Room, MI
May 22: Albany Rock’N Derby, NY
May 27: Dortmund Westfalenhalle Arena, Germany
May 29: Rockavaria, Germany
May 30: Stodola, Poland
May 31: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany
Jun 03: Metallsvanskan, Sweden
Jun 10: Download, France
Jun 11: Pinkpop, Netherlands
Jun 12: Download, UK
Jun 15: Fornebu Telenor Arena, Norway
Jun 16: Bergenfest, Norway
Jun 18: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 19: Hellfest, France
Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Jun 24: Tons Of Rock, Norway
Jun 30: Roskilde, Denmark
Jul 02: Hell & Heaven, Mexico
Jul 29: Lollapalooza, IL
Sep 17: Rock Allegiance, PA