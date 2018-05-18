Ghost stream catchy new single Dance Macabre

Ghost - Prequelle 1. Ashes

2. Rats

3. Faith

4. See the Light

5. Miasma

6. Dance Macabre

7. Pro Memoria

8. Witch Image

9. Helvetesfonster

10. Life Eternal

Ghost have released a stream of their brand new song Dance Macabre.

The catchy and upbeat stadium rocker will feature on the band’s upcoming album Prequelle, which will arrive on June 1 via Spinefam Records.

Listen to the track below.

Speaking about the direction of the album, Ghost leader Tobias Forge tells the new issue of Metal Hammer: “What I’ve tried to do is make Ghost a little more Queen than AC/DC.

“I don’t mind a good rock banger at all, but I think that with Ghost, every song has to have its own clear idea and structure.

“What I expanded on in Infestissumam and Meliora was that a Ghost song is not necessarily something that just starts with a big guitar intro.

“With Ghost, you can do pretty much anything. I’m a little rock opera with my music.”

Ghost are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is on sale now. The magazine also features Parkway Drive, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Maynard James Keenan, Dimmu Borgir and much more.