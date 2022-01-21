Ghost light up London landmarks to promote new album Impera

Ghost staged a visual takeover of London last night (January 20) with a mischievous guerrilla marketing blitz which saw the group’s logo, the artwork for their newly-announced fifth album Impera and images of new frontman, Papa Emeritus IV, projected onto iconic London landmarks.

Not content with trailering the March 11 release of the follow-up to 2018’s Prequelle album with the release of new single, Call Me Little Sunshine, Tobias Forge’s masked men lit up the London skyline after dark with projections beamed onto the Tower Of London, St. Paul’s Cathedral and the Wellington Arch, originally envisaged as an outer entrance to Buckingham Palace.



Photos of this audacious takeover can be viewed below:

(Image credit: Loma Vista)

Ghost’s ‘people’ are already billing Impera as “the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the Ghost canon” and “a listen like no other.”

They say: “Over the course of Impera‘s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made… All in all, the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colourful melodic backdrop making Impera a listen like no other.”

In additional Ghost news, the occult metal troupe were forced to shelve an opportunity to spread their dark gospel to the masses, as they reluctantly took the decision to postpone their scheduled January 20 appearance on popular US TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live! in order to focus upon final preparations for their upcoming US co-headline tour with Volbeat, which is set to begin on January 25 in Reno, Nevada.

The Swedish ghouls broke the news via their social media channels, posting: “Children of the World!… more specifically those of you who had just started to prep your couches up for tonights’ show. Well, it turned out that we had a bit too much going on in Reno, getting all our shit together for the tour, however our good friends at Kimmel offered us to come back & play the show at a later date during our now imminent US tour. So - Cool your jets for today but get ready to rock with us over the coming weeks.”