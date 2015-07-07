Ghost costumes mark journey through time

Ghost’s third album Meliora is set in the 1920s, one of the band’s Nameless Ghouls has explained – and that’s the reason behind their new look.

The follow-up to 2013’s Infestissumam will be released on August 21 and it features new vocalist Papa Emeritus III – reportedly the slightly younger brother of the previous frontman.

The Ghoul tells RockNLive: “This album takes place not at the same time as the last one. We wanted it to look like art deco 1920s in the US. The Ghouls should look like a gang of very rich people having a secret meeting at a hotel.”

That led to a costume rethink. “We didn’t want to have clothes or robes and the religion mask,” says the member. “We wanted to have beautiful costumes, suits and masks that look like statues from the 1920s.”

Ghost recently issued a video for the album’s lead single, Cirice. Emeritus III made his live debut in Sweden last month, ahead of a run of summer shows next month:

