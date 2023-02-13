Ghost announce massive Re-Imperatour arena run across America

Ghost have announced their intention to return to America this summer for an expansive 27-date run in arenas and amphitheatres.

Tobias Forge's ghoul friends will embark upon the Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023 trek on August 2, launching the run at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California, and will stay out on the road through to Monday, September 11, when they'll return to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The tour will also feature special guests, and fellow Swedes, Amon Amarth.

The dates announced are as follows:



Aug 02: Concord, Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 04: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 05: Airway Heights BECU Live at Northern Quest, WA

Aug 07: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 08: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug 11: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 12: Milwaukeen American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Aug 14: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 15: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Aug 16: Cincinnati NC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 18: Syracuse St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Aug 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 20: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT

Aug 22: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White R iver State Park, IN

Aug 23: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 24: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 25: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 27: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Aug 29: Simpsonville CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, SC

Aug 30: Jacksonville, Daily’s Place

Aug 31: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 02: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 03: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sep 05: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Sep 07: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 08: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 11: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA



Ghost were nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance with Call Me Sunshine, but lost out to Ozzy Osbourne's Dedgradation Rules.

“I’m one lucky motherfucker to have won the Best Rock Album Grammy,” Ozzy said in a post-awards statement. “I was blessed to work with some of the greatest musicians in the world and Andrew Watt as my producer on this album. Winning the ‘Best Metal Performance’ was equally gratifying being that the song featured my longtime friend and Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi.”

Ozzy had previously won the Best Metal Performance Grammy in 1993 for I Don’t Want To Change the World.

(Image credit: Live Nation)