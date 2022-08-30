Get your hands on Metal Hammer’s limited-edition Parkway Drive bundle with an exclusive cover and patch design

(Image credit: Future)

With Parkway Drive about to drop their killer new album Darker Still, Metal Hammer is proud to team up with the Australian metal heroes for this exclusive bundle.

The special edition of the magazine features an exclusive variant cover, plus a custom-designed patch. Only 300 bundles are available worldwide, so get yours while you can!

Speaking to us for the cover feature, frontman Winston McCall revealed the inspirations behind Darker Still, and why the band have gone "full Some Kind Of Monster" by going into group therapy like Metallica did in the early 2000s.

"We all have our role in this band, and my role is the face and the emotional core,” says Winston. “I had been pouring so much of myself into this band for so long, and the other guys are not lyrics guys, they're just music guys, so I don't think they understood just how hard it was for me to get up and connect with these songs every single night."

Issue 365 also features Korn, Eddie Munson, Heilung, Lacuna Coil, Limp Bizkit, Bloodywood, Ozzy Osbourne and much, much more.

Order your copy of the exlcusive Parkway Drive bundle online (opens in new tab) – and get it delivered straight to your door

