Get Tidal for 4 months for just £1.99

High-end streaming service Tidal is offering a massive 98% off its subscription this Cyber Monday with 120 days for just £1.99.
Tidal is usually £19.99 a month, so this is a great chance to sample a premium streaming service at a bargain price.
"Yeah," you're saying, "but Tidal is owned by Jay-Z! Isn't it just full of pop, hip-hop and R'n'B?"
Of course: like all streaming services, Tidal is full of pop, hip-hop and R'n'B, but its music catalogue doesn't begin and end there.
- These are the best smart speakers for every budget
- The best Black Friday/Cyber Monday record player deals
- Check out the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday vinyl deals
- Explore the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday headphones deals
- Gifts for music lovers: killer Christmas gifts for music fans
- Score up to 50% off Bose speakers
- The best Bose Cyber Monday deals
In fact, their huge collection of hi-res tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz) includes all the same rock and metal artists you'll find elsewhere and some great rock and metal playlists, at a higher quality than their cheaper competitors.
Right now, we're listening to their new rock playlist, Hot Rocks, featuring new tracks from Clutch, Cheap Trick, Creeper, The Menzingers, Weezer and more. And then there's The Metallist, their new metal playlist, kicked off by Red Death, Kverlertak, Ozzy and Seputura. For prog fans, Voivod's Michael Langevin has compiled a playlist of "dystopian prog" favourites by the likes of Van Der Graaf Generator, Hawkwind, Egg, Neu! and more.
For just 1.6p a day (!) it's a snip.
Tidal music streaming: was £19.99 a month, now £1.99 for 4 months
If you've been intrigued to discover what high-end hi-res audio really sounds like, now's you're chance to find out. All the 24-bit/96kHz rock and metal (and everything else) you can eat for 1.6p a day.View Deal
Cyber Monday deals from around the web
Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day
Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%
AO.com - Cyber Monday deals on appliances are live now
Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas
Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items
Carphone Warhouse - Cyber Monday phone deals
Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.
Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on
DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits
Dr Martens – Cyber Monday offers now online
EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85
Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas
Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable
Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones
Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more
I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech
John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Cyber Monday offers
Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more
Marshall - Cyber Monday now online
Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals
Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items
Nixon - home of the Metallica watch
PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters
Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Cyber Monday
Superdrug - top Cyber Monday deals at Superdrug
Townsend Music - up to 75% off vinyl and CDs
Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more