Get Tidal for 4 months for just £1.99

High-end streaming service Tidal is offering a massive 98% off its subscription this Cyber Monday with 120 days for just £1.99.

Tidal is usually £19.99 a month, so this is a great chance to sample a premium streaming service at a bargain price.

"Yeah," you're saying, "but Tidal is owned by Jay-Z! Isn't it just full of pop, hip-hop and R'n'B?"

Of course: like all streaming services, Tidal is full of pop, hip-hop and R'n'B, but its music catalogue doesn't begin and end there.

In fact, their huge collection of hi-res tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz) includes all the same rock and metal artists you'll find elsewhere and some great rock and metal playlists, at a higher quality than their cheaper competitors.

Right now, we're listening to their new rock playlist, Hot Rocks, featuring new tracks from Clutch, Cheap Trick, Creeper, The Menzingers, Weezer and more. And then there's The Metallist, their new metal playlist, kicked off by Red Death, Kverlertak, Ozzy and Seputura. For prog fans, Voivod's Michael Langevin has compiled a playlist of "dystopian prog" favourites by the likes of Van Der Graaf Generator, Hawkwind, Egg, Neu! and more.

For just 1.6p a day (!) it's a snip.

