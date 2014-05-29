Gerard Way set for debut solo gig at Reading

Gerard Way is to make his first ever performance as a solo artist at this year's Reading festival.

The former My Chemical Romance frontman announced earlier this year that he is working on a debut solo album.

And organisers of Reading and Leeds today announced the latest batch of acts for this year’s event, with Way playing on the NME/Radio 1 stage at Reading on Friday and the same stage at Leeds the following day.

Friday’s performance is being marketed by the organisers as the “global debut from Gerard Way.”

My Chemical Romance split in 2013, having released four albums since their formation in 2001.