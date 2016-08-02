George Harrison songs could be completed by his son Dhani

Music written by George Harrison before his death in 2001 but never released could finally see the light of day.

The Beatles star’s widow Olivia says she and the couple’s son Dhani, 38, hope to put the finishing touches to the songs.

Olivia Harrison tells Billboard: “There are a lot of songs that are unfinished. I think there’s a project there. I just need time to get to it.”

Dhani Harrison previously worked on his father’s final album, 2002’s Brainwashed, along with Jeff Lynne.

Last month, George Harrison’s estate slammed Donald Trump’s use of Beatles classic Here Comes The Sun at the annual Republican Party Convention.

They branded the presidential candidate’s use of the Abbey Road song written by the late Beatle as “offensive” – but joked the track Beware Of Darkness from Harrison’s 1970 solo album All Things Must Pass may have been permitted instead.

Meanwhile, John Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono has revealed that she’s working on an album of 10 songs. She hoped to have it out by now but it took a back seat when she became unwell this year.

Ono tells Billboard: “That derailed the whole situation. Everything in my body is OK now, except I have a problem walking.”

She says she wants to be back to her best before turning her attention back to the music.

