George Harrison box set confirmed

An eight-disc box set of George Harrison’s solo work it to be released on September 22.

The Apple Years 1968-1975 features six albums, which have been digitally remastered from the original analogue masters and expanded to include rare and additional tracks.

The compilation is being released to compliment Harrison’s The Dark Horse Years 1976-92, which launched in 2004.

Along with the albums, the package comes with a DVD featuring a seven-minute film titled George Harrison: The Apple Years, the All Things Must Pass features from the record’s 2001 reissue, a press kit for The Concert For Bangladesh, a video of Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth) and versions of Miss O’Dell and Sue Me Sue You Blues. The disc also includes the video Harrison directed for Ding Dong, Ding Dong along with a promo clip for Dark Horse.

Completing the box set is a book with essays penned by radio producer and author Kevin Howlett, who has previously written about the band in his book The Beatles: BBC Archives 1962-1970. Included are rare and previously unpublished photographs and an intro by the late guitarist’s son Dhani Harrison, who has overseen the project from the start.

He says: “I am so happy that what we started a decade ago by releasing The Dark Horse Years is now complete. Some of these records have long been out of print, so I cannot wait for music lovers to get their hands on these newly remastered versions.”

In May this year, Harrison’s Rickenbacker 425, which he used on Beatles hit I Want To Hold Your Hand, sold at auction for $657,000.

The Apple Years 1968-1975 albums

Wonderwall Music (1968)

Electronic Sound (1968)

All Things Must Pass (1970)

Living In The Material World (1973)

Dark Horse (1974)

Extra Texture (Read All About It) (1975)