Gene Simmons says that he's "totally open" to the idea of a future version of Kiss existing without any members of Kiss: "Why not pass the baton, pass the crown to four new, young people who are deserving?"

On December 2, Kiss will bring the curtain down on their 50 year career in the city where they formed back in 1973. And bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons is adamant that the gig at New York's Madison Square Garden which completes the quartet's 253 show End of the Road tour will definitely mark The End for the group he and vocalist/guitarist Paul Stanley have piloted to worldwide fame. But that doesn't necessarily mean that the Kiss story will end when Simmons, Stanley, guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer take their final bow in Manhattan.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Simmons says that "hand to Bible", the December 2 date in Manhattan will be the group's last show, noting "the physicality of being in Kiss says that this is the right thing, at the right place, at the right time."



"You want to go out while you’re on top," he says. "And remember, we introduce ourselves with, 'You wanted the best, you got the best, the hottest mofo band on the planet, Kiss.' At some point, those words are not going to mean very much, when I’m in my rocket-propelled wheelchair with a hot nurse pushing me around."

Those watching the band on the night, whether in the venue, or via the pay-per-view broadcast, shouldn't expect to see Kiss joined by any special guests - "when you have other artists jump up on stage, you’re showing off", Simmons argues - or expect a final, final, final reunion with former members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss: "I personally have asked Ace and Peter more than once," the bassist states. "The answer was no."



However, when journalist Andy Greene asks, 'There’s been talk of a future version of Kiss with all new musicians. Do you really think that might happen?' Simmons refuses to rule the idea out, while insisting that he and Stanley would retain ultimate control over such a venture.

"I’m totally open to that idea," he says. "Why not pass the baton, pass the crown to four new, young people who are deserving?"

You can read the full interview with Gene Simmons here.