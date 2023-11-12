The final ever Kiss show is to be streamed as a pay-per-view event

Kiss fans who failed to obtain tickets for the band's upcoming final show at New York's Madison Square Garden will now be able to watch the show live from the comfort of their own homes.

The show, which is scheduled to take place on December 2, will now also be broadcast as a pay-per-view event via ppv.com. Tickets are $39.99 in the US, but only $14.99 internationally (that's £12.26 in the UK). The show will also be made available as a pay-per-view event via cable and satellite operators such as Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Optimum, Fios, DirecTV, DISH, Rogers and Telus in the US and Canada.

Earlier this year Paul Stanley spoke to Classic Rock about the emotions he's been feeling as the tour winds its way towards its conclusion.



"To talk about the end conceptually is one thing, to see the end imminent is another," he said . "It’s daunting, and it goes from being an intellectual choice, and the emotional impact is not lost on me. I think about it more all the time, and these shows become that more precious and meaningful as they dwindle down. But while they’re dwindling, we’re going to kick as much ass and blow up as much stuff as possible.

In 2019 Classic Rock went on the road with Kiss during the first leg of their End Of The Road tour, and asked Gene Simmons what people would miss about the band.

“If you take it in the context of life as we know it on earth, there’s not a whole lot that’s important," Simmons responded. "You have brave men and women who put on uniforms and go to fight wars to protect freedom and die on the battlefield, and that’s a real thing. So in that context we’re not very important. Kiss is sort of like sugar. On one hand, sugar is fun, tastes good, and makes you happy. When you stop sugar, you’ll miss it. Maybe that’s what it is.

“But I do know we raised the bar in terms of what you can expect now from bands. I don’t care if you’re McCartney or the Stones, you’ll have fireworks at your shows. And that’s because of Kiss, not Air Supply. That’s our contribution. When that’s gone, that’s gone.”