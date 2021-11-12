Gene Simmons dubs anti-vaxxers "the enemy" and "evil"

Gene Simmons has some choice words for anti-vaxxers, titling them "delusional" and the "enemy" in a recent interview on TalkShopLive.

Discussing KISS's annual Kiss Kruise, Simmons told host Steve Harkins the event had fewer global fans than in previous years due to vaccine requirements. "I don't care about your political beliefs," he said. "You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you've got rights that are delusional, of course.

"This whole idea, this delusional, evil idea that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible," he continued. "You've gotta identify those people and bring 'em out into the open, so you know who they are. Know who your friends are by how much they care about you. That includes COVID. If you're willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy."

Watch the full interview below.

The KISS icon has been a vocal supporter of vaccination mandates, urging fans to get the vaccine in the interest of public safety and lambasting "evil, self-serving politicians" who are "more interested in getting re-elected than actually saving lives".

KISS were forced to postpone shows in August after both Gene Simmons and co-founder Paul Stanley contracted the virus. Though the band's End Of The Road tour resumed in early September, the KISS camp was struck by tragedy the following month when long-time crewmember and guitar tech Francis Stueber died after contracting the virus.

In the TalkShopLive interview, Simmons also opened up about his bewilderment at conspiracy theorists and vaccine-sceptics. "For those that don't believe this is real, over five million human beings have died from COVID," he said.

"I know — there are Flat Earth Society people who believe in all sorts of things, [who say] they died because they were fat or because they smoked. No, bitch — they died because they got COVID! And there are still a lot of people who don't believe that, and you have to find out who those people are. I don't care if you play football or not — stay away from evil people who don't care about your health."

KISS are currently promoting a deluxe reissue of their classic album Destroyer for its 45th anniversary. Their most divisive album Music From "The Elder" also celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

KISS will play Download Festival 2022.