Geezer Butler’s solo albums are finally getting the reissue treatment they deserve

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler’s solo career has never had the commercial clout of Ozzy Osbourne’s, nor the pulling power of Tony Iommi, whose all-star 2000 album Iommi featured guest vocalists Dave Grohl, Serj Tankian, Billy Corgan and more, but three albums the bassist released between 1995 and 2005 remain cult modern metal classics.

Those three albums are finally getting long-overdue vinyl reissues. The trio includes 1995’s industrial metal-tinged Plastic Planet, released under the band name G/Z/R and featuring Fear Factory’s Burton C Bell on vocals, 1997’s sci-fi inspired Black Science and 2005’s back-to-basics Ohmwork.

While Geezer himself admits that none of albums set the world on fire, he’s rightly proud of them. “I’m always writing, it’s one of my hobbies,” he told Classic Rock in 2016. “And because Sabbath weren’t writing at the time, I had all this stuff to get out of my system. I'm proud of them. They sounded raw and pissed off.”

Plastic Planet, Black Science and Ohmwork are released via BMG on October 30.