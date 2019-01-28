Geezer Butler supergroup Deadland Ritual announce 2019 tour

Deadland Ritual have announced a string of European tour dates for June 2019.

The supergroup, which includes Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Guns N' Roses' Matt Sorum, Scars On Broadway's Franky Perez and Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, will kick off their dates in Copenhagen on June 04, before dropping into Download, UK on June 14-16 and finishing off the dates at Hellfest, France on June 21-23. Find full tour dates at the bottom of the page.

The group are said to have planned a setlist for the tour which will combine original material from their Deadland Ritual sessions along with deeper cuts from their previous bands' collective past, with Sorum promising it won't be "the typical songs you would expect."

Deadland Ritual unveiled their debut single, Down In Flames, at the end of 2018, with Butler commenting that he "had to get used to the idea of starting from scratch again, which is good.

"It’s a challenge for me, but I really liked the music that I was hearing," he continued. "It's not your typical metal stuff or hard rock stuff or whatever."

Check out the Down In Flames video below.

Jun 04: Copenhagen Amager Bio, DK

Jun 05: Oslo Rockefeller, NO

Jun 06: Sölvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, SE

Jun 10: Berlin Kesselhaus, DE

Jun 11: Hamburg Markthalle, DE

Jun 14-16: Donnington Download Festival, UK

Jun 17: Tilburg 013, NL

Jun 18: Paris Trianon, FR

Jun 19: Pratteln Z7, CH

Jun 21-22: Vitoria Azkena Festival, ES

Jun 21-23: Clisson Hellfest Festival FR