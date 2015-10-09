Gazpacho album could end the universe

Prog band Gazpacho’s latest album Molok could cause the universe to collapse, says a doctor of physics.

Adam Washington of the University of Sheffield has confirmed it’s theoretically possible that a random noise generator included on the CD can trigger a quantum effect capable of speeding up the destruction of reality.

A piece of code at the end of the album forces CD players to create a noise via its error correction routine. And if the mathematical value of the sound happens to correspond to the mass of the universe, it could prevent black holes from collapsing – meaning they’d eventually consume the universe.

Washington tells the Star: “The random signal contains enough bits of information to express a measurement of the total number of fundamental particles present in the universe.

“If the noise actually contained such a measurement, and that measurement was performed rapidly enough, the universe’s total particle count could be fixed under the Quantum Zeno effect.”

The effect, also known as the Turing Paradox, causes an evolutionary system to freeze as a result of it being measured. If the universal mass becomes constant, the creation of particles that force black holes to decay would stop.

“Black holes would remain stable for ever,” says Washington. “This would greatly hasten the practical end of the universe.”

Norwegian outfit Gazpacho plan to release Molok, their ninth album, on October 23. They’re scheduled to tour Europe over the following week, including a London show on November 1. They’ve predicted that the shows will be a “blast.”

Oct 24: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 25: Bydgoszcz Klub Kuznia, Poland

Oct 27: Berlin Maschinenhaus, Berlin

Oct 28: Essen Zech Carl, Germany

Oct 30: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

Oct 31: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Nov 01: London O2 Academy Islington, UK