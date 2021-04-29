Garbage share synthesized title-track from upcoming album No Gods No Masters

Grunge gods Garbage have released the title track from their forthcoming album No Gods No Masters. The new album is set for release on June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music, and will be their first full length LP since 2016’s Strange Little Birds.

This is the second single to preview the record's release, following on from The Men Who Rule The World, which was released back in March and stands as the opening track on the album.

The latest synth-infused offering from the band is about “re-imagining our society for the future, for our children and not making the same mistakes over and over again and allowing greed to corrupt our thinking,” says frontwoman Shirley Manson.

“I tried to make sense of the world. I was trying to make sense of left and right, literally,” Manson continues. “Like why do some people vote right? Why do some people vote left? And all of that comes from a concern for ourselves, for our friends, for our families, ultimately, for our babies…”

Reflecting on this being the band's septenary album, Manson said, “This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins.”

“It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

Long-time Garbage producer Billy Bush has produced the soon-to-be released record, and has worked on every album from the band so far. Also returning to the band's production team is Scott Stuckley, who directed the dystopian new video, and last worked with the band on their music video for Magentized in 2016.

Listen to the track below.

No God No Masters tracklist

1. The Men Who Rule The World

2. The Creeps

3. Uncomfortably Me

4. Wolves

5. Waiting For God

6. Godhead

7. Anonymous XXX

8. A Woman Destroyed

9. Flipping The Bird

10. No Gods No Masters

11. This City Will Kill You