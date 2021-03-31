Garbage announce new album, share biting single The Men Who Rule The World

‘The men who rule the world, have made a fucking mess…’

So begins The Men Who Rule The World, the first single and opening track on Garbage’s forthcoming seventh studio album, No Gods No Masters, which is set for release on on June 11 via Stunvolume / Infectious Music.

Vocalist Shirley Manson says of the follow-up to 2016’s Strange Little Birds, “This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins. It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

Garbage finished up the recording of No Gods No Masters back in March 2020, as drummer Butch Vig revealed to Kerrang! last year. Vig promised then that the album “sounds really cool.”

“We were lucky, because the last day in the studio for the four of us was, I think, March 15, and LA went into lockdown the next day,” he explained. “There were a few things that weren’t done – Shirl had to finish some lyrics, I had some ear candy editing things to add here and there – but the core of the music was done. The plan was to have it mixed and mastered by May 1, but obviously because of the pandemic we had to do everything via file sharing, and that just slowed everything down. But it’s done… and I’m totally psyched about it.”

No Gods No Masters track listing:

1. The Men Who Rule The World

2. The Creeps

3. Uncomfortably Me

4. Wolves

5. Waiting For God

6. Godhead

7. Anonymous XXX

8. A Woman Destroyed

9. Flipping The Bird

10. No Gods No Masters

11. This City Will Kill You