Gamma Ray add vocalist Frank Beck

Gamma Ray have announced the addition of Frank Beck as lead vocalist for the group.

The veteran German outfit have added Beck to the lineup because of his strong vocals and to free Kai Hansen up to focus on guitar while prolonging his voice on tour.

Gamma Ray say: “Kai just felt that it’s time for him to cut a bit shorter on singing because he found out that his long touring – especially headline shows – after a while always tends to fuck up the voice and end up with something that is not 100%. So sharing the vocals makes things much easier and much more pleasurable.

“It will not only give the band a new dimension, but it will give Kai the freedom to move around on stage a lot and plus create a bit more action on the live performances and be more free to play the guitar.”

The band released a career-spanning 2CD compilation, The Best of Gamma Ray, in January, and recently embarked on a 25-year Best of The Best Party Tour 2015 to celebrate the project.

The three-month run will see Gamma Ray return to the UK for a December 8 date at the 02 Academy Islington.

The group’s latest studio album is 2014’s Empire Of The Undead.