GALLERY: Stars Rehearse for The Who's 50th Anniversary Gig

The Who are to host An Evening of Who Music at London's Shepherds Bush Empire this evening (November 11) in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

Among the guests scheduled to appear are Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, Rush’s Geddy Lee, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Manic Street Preachers’ James Dean Bradfield, Wilko Johnson, teenage Irish blues rockers The Strypes, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and more.

Rehearsals for the show took place at British Grove Studios in Chiswick, West London on November 10: check out our gallery of the day.