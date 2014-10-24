GALLERY: Green Day, Brody Dalle and friends honour Joan Jett

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, Brody Dalle, Alice Cooper and Cheap Trick were among the stars who turned out to pay tribute to Joan Jett as the former Runaways guitarist was crowned Rocker Of The Year at the annual Little Kids Rock Benefit show at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom last night.

Amstrong and Dalle were among the musicians chosen by bandleader Steven Van Zandt to perform on the night, alongside the likes of Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness, former Bikini Kill leader Kathleen Hanna, Beastie Boy Adam Horowitz, Jesse Malin and Glen Hansard. Jett’s longtime friend Alice Cooper also paid tribute with a speech saluting Jett’s impact on the punk and rock ‘n’ roll scenes.

