Fugazi stream entire First Demo

Fugazi are streaming the upcoming remastered release of their first ever demo in its entirety.

The Washington DC post-hardcore heroes release First Demo on November 18 via Dischord Records. It is a remastered version of Ian MacKaye and co’s 1988 collection of demos, most of which ended up being re-recorded for later releases.

It will be available on CD and LP, with the vinyl including an MP3 download card.

The 11-track collection was recorded at Inner Ear Studios in Arlington, Virginia in January 1988. It includes versions of eventual Fugazi classics Waiting Room and Furniture.

It is the first time all 11 songs have been available in one place. Fugazi are currently on hiatus, with their moist recent album being 2001’s The Argument.

First Demo can be pre-ordered now from Dischord.