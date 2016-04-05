From Sorrow To Serenity premiere Illusive video

Scotland’s dirty deathcore merchants From Sorrow To Serenity are premiering their new video for Illusive exclusively with Metal Hammer.

“Our message with Illusive is simple,” says vocalist Fraser Smith, “for as long as you and I, the average Joe’s, the 99%, the people, sit back and do nothing in a system we know to be broken, those in control will continue to abuse their power, waging wars and murdering thousands of innocents; thriving in our apathy. The blood is not only on the hands of those in control – but on the hands of all who have allowed that control to slip away. Will you continue this way? Or will you wake up and accept the painful truth – the blood is on your hands.”

Illusive is taken from From Sorrow To Serenity’s upcoming album Remnant Of Humanity, out April 22.