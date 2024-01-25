"I'm still standing up and there's nothing you can do": Frank Turner faces down the haters on new single Do One, announces tenth solo album Undefeated

Frank Turner has announced details of his forthcoming tenth album, Undefeated, and shares the collection's upbeat and defiant first single, Do One.



The album, set for release on May 3, is Turner's follow-up to his first UK number one album FTHC, which was released in February 2022, and sees him return to working with UK indie label Xtra Mile Recordings, following five records released via Polydor.

“There are no clichés about the difficult 10th album, so in some ways, that’s a liberating statement,” says Turner. “But at the same time, I have a duty to justify writing and releasing a 10th album. That’s a lot of records for anybody. Also, I’m 42. Which is not a sexy, rock’n’roll age. But all through my career, I’ve been interested in writers like Loudon Wainwright III or The Hold Steady, people who write about adulthood, essentially.”

The first taste of the album arrived today in the form of Do One, an upbeat 'fuck you' to his detractors, on which Turner sings: “I’m still standing up and there’s nothing you can do”.



“Do One is the last song I wrote for the new album, and the first song on that album, as well as the first single,” he says. “So it’s a summation of what I’m trying to say with this record, a record about survival and defiance, but also one with a sense of fun and self-deprecation. 19 years into my solo career, I’m still standing up and putting out some of my best work. It feels good.”

Listen to Do One below:

The album tracklist is:



1. Do One

2. Never Mind The Back Problems

3. Ceasefire

4. Girl From The Record Shop

5. Pandemic PTSD

6. Letters

7. East Finchley

8. No Thank You For The Music

9. The Leaders

10. International Hide and Seek Champions

11. Show People

12. On My Way

13. Somewhere Inbetween

14. Undefeated

Undefeated can be pre-ordered here.