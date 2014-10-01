Fozzy appoint Rouse as bassist

Fozzy have officially announced the addition of bassist Jeff Rouse to the lineup.

Following a decade playing in Duff McKagen’s Loaded, Rouse has been performing with the Chris Jericho-led band since the amicable departure of Paul DiLeo in May.

The bassist is also the lead singer and guitar player in The Guessing Game.

Singer and WWE wrestler Jericho says: “I’m very excited to welcome Jeff into the band. His attitude, energy, charisma and playing skills instantly make Fozzy a better band and we are looking forward to a long, prosperous and sexy relationship with him.”

Fozzy are currently playing dates on a US headlining tour promoting their sixth album, Do You Wanna Start A War, released in July.

Rouse says: “I’m stoked to have been asked to join Fozzy and to hit the road to support Do You Wanna Start A War. Can’t wait to see everyone out there.”

Fozzy guitarist and main songwriter Rich Ward adds: “The first time I saw Jeff play with Duff McKagen’s Loaded, it was immediately apparent that I was watching a special talent. He’s a pocket player with killer tone and amazing stage presence.

“One of the few total package musicians that I have ever known and it’s an honour to call him a bandmate and more importantly, my brother.”