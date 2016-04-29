Four By Fate stream track featuring late AJ Pero

Four By Fate are streaming their track I Give – featuring the late AJ Pero on drums.

It’s taken from the group’s upcoming debut album Relentless, released on June 3 via The End Records. Twisted Sister sticksman Pero played on the track and some other songs on the album.

He died last year of a heart attack while on tour with Adrenaline Mob. I Give is thought to be the last recording Pero played on before his death.

Four By Fate frontman Tod Howarth says: “The inspiration for this song literally comes from when I was donating blood. As with the title of the CD, give all that we can to get this music out to our faithful followers and then some.

“As the lyrics say, ‘I give my heart, I give my blood. And I give my voice.’ Those are our true offerings.”

Four By Fate sees Howarth joined by by bassist John Regan, guitarist Patrick James Gasperini and, since Pero’s death, Skid Row drummer Rob Affuso.