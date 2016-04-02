Foreigner in talks over Lou Gramm return

Foreigner leader Mick Jones is talking to former vocalist Lou Gramm about a reunion to mark the band’s 40th anniversary.

The pair have settled their differences in recent years, performing together at an awards ceremony in 2013, after a fall-out in 2003.

Jones tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “It’s quite possible. We’ve actually been talking about it. I’m not at a point where I can say it’s definitely going to happen, but we’re trying to make it happen.

“It’s kind of exciting – hopefully it’s be possible to pull it off next year.”

The anniversary lineup could also include original men Ian McDonald, Al Greenwood, Dennis Elliott and Rick Wills. Bassist Ed Gagliardi died in 2014.

Jones says: “We’ve kept up sort of a loose communication. My people and myself are physically putting it together now, trying to find the right venues that would make sense for us.”

He accepts that the disagreements that led to his split with Gramm were fuelled by “little adventures in the drug area, and alcohol,” adding: “Deep down I always had a great love for Lou, as a friend, as a coworker, as a musician, vocally, and as a lyricist too. It was just a tough, tough period — and unnecessary in a way.”

Jones also reports that the current Foreigner lineup are planning to release new material in 2017. They’re planning a European tour this summer.

Foreigner 40th is last chance for reunion, says Lou Gramm