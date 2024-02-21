"Parkinson’s is a daily struggle, the important thing is to persevere": Foreigner's Mick Jones reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

Foreigner founder Mick Jones has revealed that he has Parkinson’s disease.

Jones' band have been in the news recently due to their long overdue inclusion among the 'class of 2024' nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, for which they have been eligible since 2002. Just yesterday, February 20, the guitarist's stepson, producer Mark Ronson (Amy Winehouse/Queens Of The Stone Age) called upon fans to vote for the hard rock veterans, roping in Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, Slash and more to endorse his campaign.

"Yes, Mick is my stepdad and I love him more than anything," Ronson stated. "But I’m also a MEGA fan."

Jones' announcement, via Billboard.com, states: “Fans will have become very aware that for some time now, I have not been performing onstage with the band. Several years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. I want everyone to know that I am doing alright, However, I’ve always liked to be at my best when performing onstage, and sadly, at present, I find that a bit difficult. I am still very much involved in the background with Foreigner and remain a presence. Parkinson’s is a daily struggle; the important thing is to persevere and remind myself of the wonderful career I’ve had in music.



“I thank all the fans who have supported Foreigner throughout the years and continue to attend our concerts - I want you to know I appreciate your support; it always means so very much to me, but especially so at this point in my life.”

Foreigner, who Jones founded in New York in 1976, have been on a farewell tour since 2022. They have shows booked through to November, culminating in an eight-date Las Vegas residency.