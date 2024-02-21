“Want to know what love is? Love is putting Foreigner in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame”: producer Mark Ronson recruits Dave Grohl, Jack Black, Josh Homme, Slash and Chad Smith to lobby for his stepdad's band's induction into Rock Hall

Foreigner are long over-due an invitation into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame says Mark Ronson, and the producer is not alone in this belief, as some of rock's most familiar faces have joined his campaign to encourage fans to support the induction of the AOR superstars, founded by his stepfather Mick Jones.

Despite being eligible for inclusion into America's favourite private members' club since 2002, Foreigner, who've sold north of 80 million records worldwide, have been consistently overlooked by the Rock Hall. The New York band's former frontman Lou Gramm claimed last year in a TV interview that this oversight stems from a historic falling out between guitarist Jones and Hall Of Fame co-founder Jan Wenner, also the founder of Rolling Stone magazine, alleging that Wenner told the band's manager, "It'll be a cold day in hell before Foreigner gets into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame." Wenner maintains that this conversation never happened.

Whatever, superstar producer Mark Ronson, who made his name working with Amy Winehouse, has launched a campaign lobbying for Foreigner to be inducted into the institution in 2024, with some heavyweight backing.

Posting on social media, Ronson writes, "Everything that made me want to be a record producer came from being in the studio watching Foreigner make records. I’m still completely in awe of the sound of those first five albums. Guitars with swagger and bite. Heavy drums that groove like a mutha with the bass. Wide layers of synths. And then there’s that voice. And those songs. It’s really crazy. It’s also kind of crazy that this is the first time they’ve ever been on the ballot for the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame - after 20 years of eligibility. So we had to celebrate by getting some very special friends (aka JACK BLACK, JOSH HOMME, SLASH, DAVE GROHL & CHAD SMITH) to show love."

Ronson then quotes some 'fun Facts' to back up his argument, writing, "Foreigner are the most played band on classic rock radio to not be in the hall of fame. They’ve been sung by our fave characters from the Simpsons, The Office, I, Tonya, Stranger Things and Wet Hot American Summer. They’ve been covered by Diana Ross and Mariah Carey (what the rock band can boast that??). They were sampled and turned into HOT FIRE by M.O.P. (remember that Cold As Ice joint?) and Tone-Loc who used them to concoct some Funky Cold Medina."



"Yes, Mick is my stepdad and I love him more than anything," he concludes. "But I’m also a MEGA fan just like Dave, Jack, Slash, Chad and Josh (shown here). Enjoy this video and VOTE BABY VOTE!"

In the video, Ronson's musician pals make the case for Foreigner's induction, with Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme stating, “You want to know what love is? Love is putting Foreigner in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Watch the video below:

Other nominees for the class of 2024 include Ozzy Osbourne, Jane's Addiction, Oasis, Lenny Kravitz, Peter Frampton, Cher, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey and the late Sinead O'Connor, who had very, very little interest in kissing the US music industry's ass during her lifetime.