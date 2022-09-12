For a mere $39.95 per month you now follow Motley Crue's Tommy Lee on OnlyFans

Following the controversy sparked by Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee posting a nude selfie on his social media channels, the renowned libertarian thinker has struck a blow against online censorship by creating an OnlyFans account.

Lee made the announcement onstage last week (September 9) during the Las Vegas stop-off on the Motley Crue/Def Leppard stadium tour, and followed up the news with online posts explaining his reasoning.

Lee's NSFW post - which hit Twitter, Instagram and Facebook on August 11 - resulted in the drummer trending worldwide as fans/curious internet users exploded with randiness and/or rage.



The latter reaction was largely rooted in anger over the double standards held by society in regards to the exposure of male and female bodies; Lee’s nude photo remained on Instagram for several hours, while, previously, the posting of images which included bared female nipples have seen users’ accounts come under threat of deletion by the platform, which has strict guidelines on nudity.

Now Lee is suggesting that the platform's policy on the baring of flesh has driven him to start an OnlyFans account, popular for hosting curated explicit content from users.



In a video on his Instagram Stories and Twitter accounts, Lee announced, “Yo I’m Tommy Lee. Join me over at OnlyFans because I went the S@#% over there because I’m tired of Instagram policing our bodies. So head on over to the wild side on OnlyFans.”

The post followed up on comments the drummer made onstage in Vegas.

“I showed you my shit," Lee told the Las Vegas audience. "They took it down off the internet. … What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as fuck. And you can show anybody whatever the fuck you want, and they don’t fucking take it down."

We won't link you directly to the drummer's OnlyFans, but his bio there states, 'Yeah THAT Tommy Lee.... and yeah THAT DICK!!!!'