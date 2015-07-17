Foos films up for 2 Emmys

The Foo Fighters’ Sonic Highways documentary series has been nominated for two Emmy Awards.

The films, each of which accompanied a track on the band’s album of the same name, could win this year’s Outstanding Sound Mixing for Nonfiction Programming and Outstanding Information Series gongs.

Mainman Dave Grohl originally said he’d never return to the Sonic Highways concept because it had been so exhausting – but he recently suggested he was ready to change his mind.

Meanwhile, controversial Kurt Cobain documentary Montage Of Heck has received five nominations: Outstanding Sound Mixing for Nonfiction Programming, Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming, Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming and Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming.

Fantasy series Game Of Thrones lead this year’s list with a total of 24 nominations. Winners will be announced at the 67th annual Emmys ceremony in Los Angeles on September 20.

