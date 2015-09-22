Foos were ‘kicked off’ Emmys show - Grohl

Dave Grohl has revealed the Foo Fighters were set to become the first rock band to play at the Emmy awards earlier this month – until producers dropped them.

The band’s documentary series Sonic Highways, which ties in with their eighth album, won two gongs at the 67th annual event in Los Angeles on September 12.

But when the show was broadcast by the Fox network over the weekend, the Foos weren’t part of the entertainment.

Grohl told TMZ: “We were supposed to play on the Emmys, and we were going to play on the Emmys – and then they kicked us off.”

In a statement released later, he said: “The band and the Academy were extremely happy to have Foo Fighters as the first-ever rock band on the Emmys.

“Fox then refused to allow the band to play a full song from the Emmy-winning Sonic Highways. That is why the band decided not to perform.”

The Foos are currently touring North America. They were joined on stage by Yes singer Jon Davison in Anaheim, California on September 19, for a rendition of Rush classic Tom Sawyer.