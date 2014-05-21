Floor Jansen recalls nervous breakdown

Nightwish and Revamp singer Floor Jansen has recalled the nervous breakdown that left her “unable to do anything.”

She reveals she’s has had to change her attitude towards work to prevent any further stress-related problems. And she says she can’t always find the energy to engage with fans after shows, as much as she’d like to.

Revamp released their second album Wild Card in 2013, featuring three tracks reflecting on her 2011 downtime due to burnout.

Jansen tells The Great Southern Brainfart: “It wasn’t just a moment of not feeling well or not having energy. It was a complete breakdown. I was literally unable to do anything – I couldn’t even go grocery shopping or to a mall. Any kind of big spaces, loud noises, places like that.

“This wasn’t something that was there for a month; this is something that happened over a year. I think everyone has this happen in their own way, and the only way to come out of it is to acknowledge it. I personally ignored it way too long which is why it took so long to get so deep. It’s a scary thing.”

Jansen added that meeting fans after a performance is often simply too draining for her – although she tries to make herself available when she can. “The people take a little bit of you every time,” she says. “I really like to meet people, but only when I have the energy for it. If I don’t have the energy for it, it’s nothing personal towards the crowd.

“It’s not like they weren’t nice enough or friendly enough or supportive enough – it’s just how it is. They want me to be healthy, happy, and a good musician. I’m not someone that you personally have to meet. That’s a luxury and not mandatory.”

Nightwish recently began work on their first album with Jansen. Mainman Tuomas Holopainen has confirmed they’ve recorded 12 demos and aim to release the final work early next year.