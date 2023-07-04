Floor Jansen cancels shows, reveals she collapsed after Nightwish concert: "my health is not good enough to responsibly perform"

Nightwish singer Floor Jansen has been forced to cancel two imminent solo shows, revealing that she collapsed following Nightwish's recent concert in Vaasa, Finland. The show, which took place on June 17 at the Lemonsoft Stadion, was the final stop on Nightwish's latest European tour after the band cancelled a planned gig in Oslo that was due to take place a few days later. Jansen herself was due to play two shows in the Netherlands on July 6 and 8.

"Dear everyone," the singer states on social media.

"With great regret, I have to cancel my shows on the 6th and 8th of July. The reason is that my health is not good enough to responsibly perform the shows. I became exhausted after my last show with Nightwish in Finland. So much so that I collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. There, the doctors determined that my baby is healthy and I don't have any serious illnesses. However, I was so fatigued that continuing to work is no longer an option. The show with Nightwish in Oslo had to be canceled as a result of this. That was 3 weeks ago. I had hoped that I would be able to rebuild enough energy to still perform those wonderful solo shows in the Netherlands. But unfortunately, that's not the case. To ensure the health of both myself and my unborn baby, I need to rest and focus entirely on my recovery and the final phase of my pregnancy.

"Canceling a show breaks my heart! It's a decision I definitely don't take lightly. But I hope to welcome you back to one of my shows in the near future! In good health. For now, I will temporarily bid farewell to the public stage and promise to take good care of myself and my little one.

"Love, Floor."

Jansen revealed her pregnancy in March, months after confirming that she was now cancer-free following a breast cancer diagnosis last year. In April, Nightwish announced that they would be retiring from touring for the foreseeable future, stating: "The reasons for this decision are personal, but, we all agree, vital to the wellbeing and future of the band."

See Jansen's statement regarding her solo cancellations below.