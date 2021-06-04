Flea to star with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Whiplash director’s new film

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is to add to his impressive acting CV having been cast for a role in Babylon, the forthcoming film from Whiplash/La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

Deadline reports that the 58-year-old bassist will appear in the movie, set in 1920s Hollywood, alongside already confirmed cast members Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Samara Weaving and more. No plot details for the film have yet been revealed.



Babylon will be Flea’s first acting job since he appeared in 2019’s Queen & Slim. The bassist’s CV can also boast roles in My Own Private Idaho, Back to the Future II and III, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Baby Driver.



Back in his day job, Flea is currently working alongside John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ follow-up to 2016’s The Getaway.



Smith recently described guitarist John Frusciante’s return to the Chili Peppers family as “really exciting and fun”, and declared the LA band “very excited” about the new material they’ve amassed since the departure of Josh Klinghoffer late in 2019.

“We just kind of picked up where we left off,” said Smith of Frusciante’s re-integration into the unit. “We've known each other for so long — obviously, 30-plus years — so it's like putting on a nicely well-worn pair of shoes that feel really good, and you get back in there and it's comfortable and a little bit different, but still we're doing our thing. So it's been really fun.”