Five more bands for Bloodstock festival

Bloodstock’s summer bill is expanding further with more bands being added onto the Sophie Lancaster stage.
Joining the previously announced Sophie stage headliners Goatwhore, Diamond Head and Acid Reign across the weekend are old school death metal marauders Memoriam (featuring former members of Bolt Thrower and Benediction) and symphonic metallers Pythia.
There’s also a stone cold slab of tech-metal from This Is Turin, ballistic thrash metal from One Machine and progressive metallers Derange heading into the Sophie Lancaster stage over the August weekender.
Check out the full line-up below with Slayer, Twisted Sister, Mastodon, Anthrax and more!
Bloodstock tickets are available here.
Bloodstock have also announced a load of heavy metal club nights across the UK with more to follow. They’ll be holding loads of Bloodstock giveaways so it’s well worth rocking up.
1 April: Stoke on Trent, Bunker 13
1 April: Woking, Schism
2 April: Norwich, The Waterfront
15 April: Ipswich, The Cock and Pye
16 April: Coventry, The Phoenix
16 April: Liverpool, Krazyhouse
18 April: Reading, Sakura
22 April: Middlesbrough, SUMO
22 April: Camberley, Agincourt
23 April: Birmingham, The Asylum
28 April: Exeter, Walkabout
29 April: Plymouth, Envy
30 April: Manchester, Satan’s Hollow
30 April: Birmingham, Eddie’s Rock Club
30 April: Sheffield, Corporation
6 May: Woking, Schism
6 May: Leicester, Firebug
6 May: Portsmouth, Edge of the Wedge
7 May: Stoke on Trent, Bunker 13
7 May: Brighton, Envy
7 May: Norwich, The Waterfront
14 May: Camberley, Agincourt
14 May: Bristol, Basement 45
16 May: Reading, Sakura
20 May: Bournemouth, Sound Circus
20 May: Glasgow, The Cathouse
20 May: Ipswich, The Cock and Pye
21 May: Coventry, The Phoenix
27 May: Mansfield, The Intake
27 May: Nottingham, The Landing (Nottingham Trent SU)
28 May: Birmingham, Eddie’s Rock Club
28 May: Cardiff, Fuel
28 May: Sheffield, Corporation