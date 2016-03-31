Five more bands for Bloodstock festival

Bloodstock’s summer bill is expanding further with more bands being added onto the Sophie Lancaster stage.

Joining the previously announced Sophie stage headliners Goatwhore, Diamond Head and Acid Reign across the weekend are old school death metal marauders Memoriam (featuring former members of Bolt Thrower and Benediction) and symphonic metallers Pythia.

There’s also a stone cold slab of tech-metal from This Is Turin, ballistic thrash metal from One Machine and progressive metallers Derange heading into the Sophie Lancaster stage over the August weekender.

Check out the full line-up below with Slayer, Twisted Sister, Mastodon, Anthrax and more!

Bloodstock tickets are available here.

Bloodstock have also announced a load of heavy metal club nights across the UK with more to follow. They’ll be holding loads of Bloodstock giveaways so it’s well worth rocking up.

1 April: Stoke on Trent, Bunker 13

1 April: Woking, Schism

2 April: Norwich, The Waterfront

15 April: Ipswich, The Cock and Pye

16 April: Coventry, The Phoenix

16 April: Liverpool, Krazyhouse

18 April: Reading, Sakura

22 April: Middlesbrough, SUMO

22 April: Camberley, Agincourt

23 April: Birmingham, The Asylum

28 April: Exeter, Walkabout

29 April: Plymouth, Envy

30 April: Manchester, Satan’s Hollow

30 April: Birmingham, Eddie’s Rock Club

30 April: Sheffield, Corporation

6 May: Woking, Schism

6 May: Leicester, Firebug

6 May: Portsmouth, Edge of the Wedge

7 May: Stoke on Trent, Bunker 13

7 May: Brighton, Envy

7 May: Norwich, The Waterfront

14 May: Camberley, Agincourt

14 May: Bristol, Basement 45

16 May: Reading, Sakura

20 May: Bournemouth, Sound Circus

20 May: Glasgow, The Cathouse

20 May: Ipswich, The Cock and Pye

21 May: Coventry, The Phoenix

27 May: Mansfield, The Intake

27 May: Nottingham, The Landing (Nottingham Trent SU)

28 May: Birmingham, Eddie’s Rock Club

28 May: Cardiff, Fuel

28 May: Sheffield, Corporation