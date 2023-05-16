Five Finger Death Punch pull out of Download

Five Finger Death Punch have cancelled more dates following singer Ivan Moody”s recent hernia surgery - including their appearance at this year’s Download festival.

In a statement on their website (opens in new tab), the band say that the frontman has been advised by doctors not to “perform any strenuous activity” until June 12 at the earliest. They were due to play Download on Thursday June 8 with headliners Metallica.

The Las Vegas band have already been forced to cancel several dates on Metallica’s current M72 tour, including the opening show in Amsterdam, where they were replaced by Nightwish singer Floor Jansen.

The band’s full statement reads:

“Ivan went to the emergency room a few days ago with some complications from his recent hernia surgery.

“While he is in the best possible medical care, his doctors have advised he must not perform any strenuous activity until, at the minimum, June 12, 2023.



“As a result, we won't be able to proceed as planned with the European shows prior to that date.

“He is being followed closely by his medical team who will continue to monitor his progress and will advise as to when he can return to performing.

“We were genuinely looking forward to the dates and the decision to cancel was not made lightly, but Ivan's health & well-being are our utmost priority.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and are grateful for your understanding and support during this time.

“We are all looking forward to returning to the stage as soon as Ivan has made a full recovery.”

Five Finger Death Punch‘s next schedule show is on June 14 in Bucharest, Romania.