Fish splits with Foss Paterson

Fish has confirmed the departure of long-time collaborator Foss Paterson after the pair found their relationship strained following two difficult years.

The decision was made before the band appeared at this year’s HRH Prog festival in Wales last month – but the singer says he’s already hoping for a reunion in the future.

Fish reports: “We both recognised that the Moveable Feast tour in late 2013 had taken its toll on our relationship. Earlier this year communications became somewhat strained, resulting in open and frank discussions. We both had to quantify our close personal relationship, which has survived for a very long time, against touring demands and schedules which conflicted with family demands.

“In February it came to a head and we both had to make a decision. We decided it was time for us both to take a break from each other. I discovered a replacement but Foss agreed to play the HRH festival and the Baja Prog festival, giving me time to bring the new keyboard player in.

“I am exceedingly and sincerely grateful to him for honouring those commitments. He didn’t have the finest of times to bring this particular chapter of his history with me to a memorable and defining close. It would have been great to have had a gig on home turf – but as it was it ended up on the rim of a desert in a border town. Ironically metaphorical perhaps?”

He’s certain they’ll be able to rekindle their partnership in the future, adding: “It’s been an honour and a distinct pleasure to work with him over the years since he returned to the fold after his last sabbatical.

“He’s a great, funny, talented, intelligent and strong character and I want to sincerely thank him for his brilliant contribution to A Feast Of Consequences. I wish him the utmost best.”

Paterson’s replacement is Mike Varty, whose most recent work was on Clive Nolan’s Alchemy musical, and who comes with a number of recommendations – not least from Marillion’s Mark Kelly. Fish says: “Mike is a highly talented musician and I am sure he will contribute a huge deal to our sounds and performance. I’m really looking forward to our first show, which I’m sure will be nervy and edgy – but that’s the way it should be.”

Meanwhile, the singer has released a video for his track Blind To The Beautiful. The poignant lament is to be released as his first single in six years on April 28 and becomes available for pre-order on Monday.

He’s urged fans to spread the news far and wise, saying: “It’s important on so many levels – this needs awareness, not just as a single, but as a message.”

He tours the UK next month:

May 02: Sheffield City Hall

May 03: Liverpool O2 Academy

May 04: Durham Gala Theatre

May 06: Wolverhampton Robin

May 08: Norwich Waterfront

May 09: London Islington Assembly Hall

May 10: Cardiff Globe

May 11: Bristol Fleece

May 13: Brighton Concorde

May 15: Exeter Phoenix

May 16: Northampton Roadmender

May 17: Holmfirth Picturedrome

May 18: Glasgow O2 ABC

Fish: Blind To The Beautiful