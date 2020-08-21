Watch: Fish on going out on a high and why he didn't want to 'do a Love Beach'

"This album has been an interesting discovery process for myself," says Fish. "I don't make albums for money – I do it because I love making them."

The big man of modern prog releases his final solo album Weltschmerz on 25 September. He's on the front cover of the new issue of Prog magazine out now, and we have an exclusive video filmed with Fish just last week, on the making of the new album, why now is the right time for him to call it a day, why a record company would have shut him down years ago, and how him and Steve Davis are part of a 'secret society' of prog gardeners...

Watch the 'making of the video' documentary below.

Weltschmerz is released on September 25. Pre-orders are being taken at Fish's own website and you can also pre-save or add the album to your Spotify, Deezer or Apple Music.