First wave of artists for Cal Jam 18 revealed

The first wave of artists who’ll play at this year’s Cal Jam has been revealed.

The original California Jam was held in 1974 and 1978, attracting bands including Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Aerosmith, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Heart and Foreigner.

Foo Fighters revived the festival last year and invited artists including Queens Of The Stone Age, Bob Mould and Royal Blood to take part.

This year’s event will take place on Friday, October 5, and Saturday, October 6, at the Glen Helen Regional Park And Festival Grounds in San Bernardino.

The Foos will headline the Saturday night, where they’ll be joined by artists including Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet, Thunderpussy and Anna von Hausswolff.

Iggy Pop will also be there, reuniting with the all-star Post Pop Depression band featuring Queens of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Dean Fertita and Troy Van Leeuwen and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

The Friday night will see Billy Idol, Bridget Everett and Mexrrissey take to the stage, with further artists to be announced in due course.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday (May 17) at 10am PST from the official festival site.

Find a full list of artists so far confirmed for Cal Jam 18 below.