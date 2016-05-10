First Freddie Mercury scholarship launched

The first ever Freddie Mercury scholarship has been launched.

The Academy Of Contemporary Music revealed the new scheme – which is endorsed by the organisation’s patrons, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor. It’ll fully fund a student’s three-year university course and is worth up to £27,000.

Taylor says: “Freddie’s name endures in so many ways, so it’s therefore great to have this scholarship celebrating his musical genius.”

The ACM has a partnership with Metropolis Studios – one of the world’s largest independent recording facilities – and students are permitted unlimited access. It was there in 1991 that Mercury recorded Innuendo, which would be his last album with Queen.

Guitarist May adds: “This scholarship will be a lasting tribute to Freddie and the path he blazed. He would be happy to see young talent being helped to blossom.

“Of course Metropolis holds a very special place in Queen history, and it’s a pleasure to continue that link.”

Queen and Adam Lambert will headline Isle Of Wight festival on June 12.