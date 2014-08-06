Filth is a Puppet for Motionless

Dani Filth makes a guest appearance on a new track by Motionless In White.

The American metal core group have released a lyric video for the song, Puppets III, which can be seen below.

It is taken from their upcoming third album Reincarnate, which is released on Monday, September 15.

They have also made the full album track list available. As well as The Cradle OF Filth man’s appearance, other guests on Reincarnate include In This Moment’s Maria Brink and former Marilyn Manson bassist Tim Skold.

Motionless In White singer Chris Motionless says: “I think I speak for most artists of any kind when I say that it’s a rarity to step back from something you created and feel 100% satisfied without seeing the flaws or things you wish you had made differently.

“This is the first time in my life I’ve composed an album and have departed from the studio feeling like everything I’ve ever wanted to accomplish has finally materialised.”

Reincarnate tracklist